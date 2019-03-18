Eastpointe — Police in Eastpointe are investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man Sunday morning in the basement of his home.

The shooting was reported about 1:10 a.m. Sunday on the 23000 block of Normandy, which is north of East Nine Mile and west of Kelly.

Two other people present during the shooting said that they and the victim were hanging out when a person they didn't know "ran down the basement stairs and shot the victim for no apparent reason," according to a statement from the Eastpointe Police Department.

The suspect shooter fled, the witnesses said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he's listed in critical condition. Police have released no description of the shooter, and no arrests have been made.

Sunday's shooting is the second time someone's been shot in Eastpointe this month in the area of Nine Mile and Kelly.

On March 7, at about 11 a.m., police arrived at a home in the area of Tuscany and Oak — south of East Nine Mile, west of Kelly — to find a 28-year-old male lying inside the front door with gunshot wounds to his chest.

