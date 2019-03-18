Roseville — A 31-year-old Roseville man died early Monday morning after being shot in a parking lot, police said.

Police say that at 1:40 a.m., a 31-year-old white male called 911 and said he had been shot.

Police found him in an apartment parking lot on the southeast corner of Oakland and eastbound Eleven Mile, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The victim had been shot twice. Medics took him to a hospital, but the victim died hours later from his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information on the fatal shooting call Det. Jacob Sidaway at 586-447-4511.

