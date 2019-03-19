Buy Photo Roseville Police (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News, file)

Roseville — Police said Tuesday they will cite a woman who was keeping 43 dogs in a garage in a Roseville cemetery.

Roseville police said they seized 33 dogs Saturday from the garage. Officials said Tuesday the total was raised after they removed another 10 dogs from the home next to the garage.

"After review of the incident it has been determined that the individual will be issued a citation under a Roseville City ordinance concerning unlicensed kennels," Deputy Police Chief Donald Glandon said in a statement. "No names being released at this time."

Roseville police responded to an animal welfare complaint at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Aaron Moishe Cemetery at Little Mack and Masonic.

Officers discovered the dozens of dogs in various types of cages. Police said the dogs were being held in bad conditions and were in need of immediate attention.

A 51-year-old woman who was responsible for the animals resides in the home adjacent to the garage. She told police she was running a rescue in Oakland County.

An animal control officer from Macomb County Animal Control determined the dogs needed to be removed for health and sanitary conditions.

