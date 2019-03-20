Police: Detroit man shot in Roseville parking lot
Roseville — A 29-year-old Detroit man was shot early Wednesday morning in an apartment complex parking lot in Roseville, police said.
The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on the 31000 block of Nardelli Lane, in the south parking lot of the Meadows apartments. That's north of 13 Mile and east of Little Mack.
Police found the victim calling for help, having been shot multiple times. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he's listed in serious condition.
In the early hours of the investigation, there is no detailed description of a suspect.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/03/20/police-detroit-man-shot-roseville-parking-lot/3220855002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.