Roseville — A 29-year-old Detroit man was shot early Wednesday morning in an apartment complex parking lot in Roseville, police said.

The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on the 31000 block of Nardelli Lane, in the south parking lot of the Meadows apartments. That's north of 13 Mile and east of Little Mack.

Police found the victim calling for help, having been shot multiple times. Medics transported him to a hospital, where he's listed in serious condition.

In the early hours of the investigation, there is no detailed description of a suspect.

