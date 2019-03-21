Houston and May (Photo: Macomb County Prosecutor's Office)

Mount Clemens — Two Macomb County men are accused of multiple fraud-related crimes in an effort to get out of a paternity case, officials said Thursday.

Markhail Houston and Kenneth May Jr. are accused of presenting a false certification, a five-year felony; forging a driver's license with intent to commit a crime, a five-year felony; and tampering with evidence, a four-year felony, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Smith said he's also authorized charges of intimidating a witness, a four-year felony, against May.

“This is one of the most egregious paternity cases I have seen as prosecutor,” Eric Smith said in a statement. “These men went to extreme lengths to commit fraud on the system and avoid responsibility of being a father.”

The prosecutor said the crime stems from a paternity suit filed against May in January. A status conference on the case is scheduled for April 24, according to Macomb County Circuit Court records.

Authorities accuse May of paying Houston $500 to take May's personal information to a Secretary of State's Office and falsify a driver's license with Houston's photograph.

Houston then brought the false license to the prosecutor's office, falsified documents, and took a DNA test to show May was not the father of the child involved in the paternity suit, officials said.

The prosecutor's office dismissed the suit based on the results of the DNA test and notified May and the woman who filed the lawsuit against him. When she was informed of the suit's dismissal, she contacted prosecutors and contested the DNA test's results.

She was shown footage of the man who pretended to be May and she told officials the subject was not the man named in her lawsuit.

After authorities contacted May, officials said he and other individuals issued threats against the woman and her family. A severed cow tongue and dead rats were left on the woman's door step, Smith said. In addition, May sent life-threatening text messages and photographs to the woman and left her threatening voicemails.

May was been arraigned last week Thursday in district court in Clinton Township. He is expected to appear next in court for a probable cause conference on Monday, according to court records.

Smith said Houston is at-large and asks the public to help police find him.

