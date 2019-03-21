Warren — A Warren man was charged Thursday with stealing money from an elementary school's PTA to support his drug habit, police said.

Ronald Earl Davis, 43, was arraigned in 37th District Court on a charge of embezzlement (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000) from a nonprofit or charitable organization, punishable by 10 years, $15,000 or three times the amount embezzled.

He was also charged with possession of cocaine, punishable by four years or a $25,000 fine. Bond for Davis was set at $100,000.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said police began investigating the funds at the school in February 2018, reviewing invoices and checking accounts until February 2019.

"It was determined that $13,000 was missing and Davis was believed the person responsible," Dwyer said.

Police obtained a search warrant for Davis's home in the 22200 block of Panama where they seized records and a small quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine, from a bedroom.

"He (Davis) made statements that he took the funds to meet his drug addiction," Dwyer said.

Magistrate Annette Gattari-Ross said if Davis was released on bond, he should have no contact with Westview Elementary School or the school's PTA and would be placed on a tether and house arrest.

Fitzgerald Public Schools' superintendent was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

Davis is expected to be back in court for a probable cause conference at 9:30 a.m. on April 4 and a preliminary exam at 9:30 a.m. on April 11.

