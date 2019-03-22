Andrew Michael Fiacco, 21, of Bruce Township and Eevette Macdonald, 20, of Shelby Township were convicted and sentenced in the slaying and dismemberment of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee of Macomb Township. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mount Clemens — A Bruce Township man was sentenced to at least 52 years in prison in the shooting death and mutilation of a childhood friend.

Andrew Fiacco, 21, was sentenced Thursday by Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce, according to court records. A jury convicted Fiacco on Feb. 7 of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee.

Faunce sentenced Fiacco to serve 50-70 years for second-degree murder and two years for possessing a firearm during the commission of felony.

“This defendant has shown absolutely zero remorse for the life he took," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said in a statement. "After murdering and mutilating Stephen, the defendant continued to lie to authorities and gave the victim’s family false hope that their son was still alive. We hope that this sentence can bring closure to the family’s long and strenuous journey for justice.”

Fiacco's sentence comes about three weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Eevette MacDonald, 20, of Shelby Township, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of probation for helping Fiacco cover up the crime.

Police said Fiacco murdered McAfee on March 10, 2016, in a vacant, wooded lot near 34 Mile in Bruce Township. He shot McAfee once in the stomach and twice in the back. They also said he cut McAfee’s body in half with an ax.

Fiacco and MacDonald then put McAfee's head and lower extremities in a duffel bag and took them back to Fiacco’s home. He buried the body parts in a shallow grave in the backyard and then burned the duffel bag in a fire pit, according to authorities.

McAfee's body remained buried for more than a year until investigators got a tip about the murder.

