Macomb County Sheriff

Mount Clemens — Macomb County Sheriff's deputies have taken a man into custody following a stabbing and chase Friday in Mount Clemens.

Deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. to the Mount Clemens YMCA on North River Road for an altercation.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the male victim who was stabbed in the leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The suspect fled in a black Chevy Malibu, eastbound on Interstate 94. The Sheriff's Office requested backup from several law enforcement agencies.

Authorities stopped the vehicle on I-94 near 23 Mile Road. He was taken into custody, uninjured. He was being held at Macomb County Jail.

The Sheriff's Office said several police vehicles were damaged in the pursuit.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating the incident.

