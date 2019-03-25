Buy Photo The Golden Corridor sculpture sits in the median of the divided highway of M-59, Hall Road, in Sterling Heights. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Sterling Heights — The nominations are in for the city's name-the-giant-gold-circle contest, and we now know the winner will not be Ringy McRingface.

Or the Hall Road Hula Hoop, or O Hall Yeah, or Bob, or My Precious, or Oprah's Bat Signal.

Or, of course, any of the many permutations of a crude term for a body part that prompted the contest in the first place.

Continuing to show a refreshing sense of humor for a municipality, the city passed along some of the also-rans as it announced five finalists Monday in the official competition to provide a handle for the 35-foot, 10-ton, steel-and-aluminum icon perched in an M-59/Hall Road median.

Online balloting will roll on through midnight Thursday, with the announcement of the winner set for 10 a.m. Friday. And without further ado, the finalists are:

The Aurum. “Aurum” is the Latin word for gold, and the source of its chemical symbol, Au. It is not the first name of the villain in "Goldfinger," which was Auric. The idea was first submitted by Colleen Glodich of Sterling Heights

The Halo. “Halo” is a disk or a circle of light, typically found a luminous body such as the sun or moon or a particularly mischievous kid in a cartoon. It's also the first name of Halo Burger, a noteworthy fast-food chain based in Genesee County and perhaps now honor-bound to expand to Lakeside Mall. First submitted by Connie Truszkowski of Sterling Heights.

The Overture: “Overture” is an introduction or opening, often to a piece of music — Rossini's famous "William Tell Overture," for instance. Had the golden circle been erected in Utica, voters might be considering The Underture. First submitted by Deborah Torres of Sterling Heights.

The Sun Gate. “Sun Gate” is the name for one of the principal entrances to Machu Picchu, the 15th-century Incan citadel in Peru. Machu Picchu attracts more than a million visitors per year, despite its remote location and lack of a Halo Burger. First submitted by Shannon Geiger of Roseville.

The Standing O. “Standing O” is shorthand for "standing ovation," the type of appreciative and enthusiastic response that was not immediately accorded to Sterling Heights' golden ring. First submitted by Melanie Herrick of Detroit.

Technically a sign or monument, rather than a sculpture, the ring was erected in mid-January to suggest a portal to the Golden Corridor, a name adopted by half a dozen adjoining communities for the busy commercial stretch of M-59 spreading westward from Interstate 94 to Van Dyke Road.

According to city officials, the circle accounted for $180,000 of a $339,500 signage and beautification project along Hall Road.

It immediately became the butt of jokes, but 6,070 people liked it enough to enter the contest, which allowed three names per submission — a potential yield of 18,210 names.

First prize is $650 in gift cards and a night at the Comfort Inn in Utica. Second- and third-place winners will receive gift cards in lesser amounts, and will have to sleep at home.

