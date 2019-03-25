Authorities say someone stole a replica rifle and antique violin from the building. (Photo: Chesterfield Township Police Department)

Police are working to find suspects wanted in connection with a theft from a log cabin at Chesterfield Township's historical village.

Investigators said between Dec. 7 and March 17, someone vandalized the site at 47275 Sugarbush and stole several items, including a replica 0.45 caliber Hawkins rifle and an antique violin.

The cabin was constructed in the late 1930s in Washington Township for Detroit salesman Cortland Neilsen and his family, according to the Chesterfield Historical Society. By 2006, it was moved to Chesterfield's historical grounds near the township offices, which includes a schoolhouse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield Township Police Department at (586) 949-4265 or email jd@chesterfieldpolice.org.

