People who visited the Bank of America on Romeo Plank Road on March 19 might have been exposed to measles, health officials say. (Photo: Google Maps)

The outbreak of measles exposure in Metro Detroit has now spread to a location in Macomb County, health officials said Thursday.

The Macomb County Health Department has been notified that a person with a confirmed case of measles visited the Bank of America located at 45194 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb on March 19.

Anyone who entered the bank between noon and 2 p.m. on March 19 might have been exposed to the virus.

The measles outbreak in southeast Michigan has grown to nearly two dozen confirmed cases since March 13, local and state health authorities said.

Oakland County has 21 cases and Wayne County has one, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

Infected individuals range in age from 11 to 63.

Macomb County Health Department Dr. Kevin Lokar said a resident from Wayne or Oakland County visited the bank and the county's case was not an additional one. Macomb County has not received reports of any new cases but is urging residents who visited the bank to be vigilant.

The state health department is working with the Oakland and Wayne county health officials to identify possible further exposure locations. Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed at Oakgov.com/health. Additional sites of potential exposures, including those in Wayne County, may be identified as more information becomes available, officials said.

The number of cases surpasses last year's record. Michigan had 19 cases last year, the highest amount since 1994. Oakland County has a higher amount of vaccine waiver rates, said Angela Minicuci, spokeswoman for the state health department.

Vaccines and clinics

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure. It might include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth that begin two or three days after symptoms begin and a rash that is red, raised, blotchy; it usually starts on the face and spreads.

If symptoms develop, residents are urged to not visit their doctor or emergency room unless they have called ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

Health officials are encouraging residents to receive the measles vaccine.

The Oakland County Health Division is offering vaccination at its offices in Southfield and Pontiac on Monday, 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. For more information, call 800-848-5533.

Please note these offices are not testing centers:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 North Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

The Oakland County Health Division is also offering vaccination clinics 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 West 10 Mile, Oak Park.

The Wayne County Health Department offers walk-in vaccination at 8-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne. Call (734) 727-7101 for information.

Macomb County residents can visit the following clinics for vaccinations:

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday at MT. Clemens Central Health Service Center, located at 43525 Elizabeth Road.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4: 30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Southeast Family Resource Center, located at 25401 Harper Street, St. Clair Shores.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at Southwest Health Center, 27690 Van Dyke in Warren.

