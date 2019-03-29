1 arrested in woman's death in Bruce Twp.
Michigan State Police arrested one person Friday in the alleged slaying of a woman in Bruce Township.
Metro North troopers were called to the Springfield Estates mobile home park in the 12000 block of Creekview at about 8:10 a.m. for a report of a suicide or death, the agency said in a statement. Inside, they found a 62-year-old resident dead.
Detectives processed the scene and interviewed the person who called 911.
State police initially described the death as suspicious. Hours later, they announced an arrest and said the case was a homicide investigation but did not release other details.
"An autopsy will be completed Monday and the case will be presented to the Macomb County prosecutor," MSP tweeted.
