A Bruce Township man was arraigned Tuesday in connection to the murder of his mother, authorities said.

Christoper Castillo, 42, is charged with second-degree murder in the beating to death his mother Linda Castillo, Michigan State Police said. Castillo was arraigned in the Romeo District court and is being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail.

Metro North troopers were called to the Springfield Estates mobile home park in the 12000 block of Creekview at about 8:10 a.m. Friday for a report of a suicide or death, the agency said in a statement. Inside, they found a 62-year-old woman dead.

State police initially described the death as suspicious. Hours later, they announced an arrest and said the case was a homicide investigation but did not release other details.

Michigan State Police arrested Castillo on Friday after detectives inspected the scene and interviewed witnesses.

