Crash closes WB I-94 at 12 Mile
A crash has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 94 at 12 Mile in Roseville, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning.
The crash took place just after 7:30 a.m., in the middle of morning rush hour.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/02/crash-closes-wb-94-12-mile/3339701002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.