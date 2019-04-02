A crash has closed a portion of westbound Interstate 94 at 12 Mile in Roseville, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning.

The crash took place just after 7:30 a.m., in the middle of morning rush hour.

An accident on westbound Interstate 94 has closed the freeway at 12 Mile. (Photo: Michigan Department of Transportation)

