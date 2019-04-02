Sterling Heights — An elderly woman, believed to be in her late 80s or in her 90s, died Tuesday morning in a fire at her Sterling Heights home.

Chief Chris Martin said the fire was reported about 5 a.m. on Hanks Lane, south of 19 Mile, west of Mound.

Firefighters found the woman about 15 feet inside the front entrance of the home. She was the only occupant of the home. The Macomb County Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, Martin said.

