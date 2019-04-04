Marcino Lattner, 25, left, of Westland is charged with unlawfully driving away, fleeing and eluding, assaulting a police officer and malicious destruction of police property. Anthony Brown, 31, of St. Clair Shores is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer. (Photo: Sterling Heights Police Department)

Sterling Heights — Two men were arraigned Thursday in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen cruiser that caused a shutdown on Interstate 94, and officers are searching for a third suspect.

Marcino Lattner, 25, of Westland is charged with unlawfully driving away, fleeing and eluding, assaulting a police officer and malicious destruction of police property. He was arraigned in 41A District Court and his bond was set at $250,000.

Anthony Brown, 31, of St. Clair Shores is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer. He was arraigned 41A District Court, where his bond was set at $100,000.

The incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday when the Sterling Heights Police Department received a report of shots fired between a Dodge Durango and a Ford Fusion near M-53 and Hall Road.

Sterling Heights officers located the Durango and while attempting to stop the vehicle realized the Dodge's driver was pursuing the Fusion.

The pursuit continued to Canterbury Drive and Schoenherr Road when the driver of the Dodge pulled over on a side street, allowing police to pursue the other vehicle.

As police tried to stop the Fusion, a passenger jumped out and ran.

As the Fusion's driver sped away, officers ran after the passenger, who ran around them, jumped into a police car that had been left running, and took off in the cruiser.

Officers pursued the stolen patrol vehicle until a Macomb County sheriff's patrol vehicle crashed into the stolen Sterling Heights patrol vehicle near I-94 and 12 Mile. The incident closed westbound I-94 for nine hours.

Police arrested the driver of the stolen cruiser.

According to Sterling Heights police, Warren police found the Fusion and pursued it southbound on Van Dyke into Detroit. Near Linden Driver, the car stopped and two people ran from the vehicle.

Police arrested one of the car's occupants and are searching for the other.

