Chick-fil-A said this week it is expanding to Shelby Township with its fifth Metro Detroit location. (Photo: Joshua L. Jones / AP)

Metro Detroiters will have one more location where they can "eat mor chikin."

Chick-fil-A Inc. is planning to open its first stand-alone location in Metro Detroit. The Shelby Township restaurant will be the Atlanta-based fast-food chain's fifth restaurant in Metro Detroit, the company confirmed Thursday.

"Chick-fil-A is always looking for new locations to continue serving our customers, and we’re happy to share that we are pursuing expansion into Shelby Township, Michigan," she said. "While we are still early in the permitting phase, we look forward to working through approvals with the city and meeting with our future neighbors to understand how we can best serve the area."

In March, the Shelby Township Planning Commission approved a site plan for the new location at Hall Road Crossing shopping center at Hall and Schoenherr, said Julie Misich, Shelby Township's planning department manager. It is expected to open early next year.

Chick-fil-A's other Metro Detroit locations are at Detroit Medical Center's Harper University in the city, Somerset Collection mall in Troy, Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Oakland University in Rochester.

The company held a one-day pop-up last week in downtown Detroit, attracting a long line with hundreds of people.

