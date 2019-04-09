Deputies said drugs or intoxicants were not involved in the incident. (Photo: File)

Macomb Township — A man is dead Tuesday following a crash involving a cement truck, Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene at 2 p.m. near 23 mile and Card Road on reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

A cement truck was traveling eastbound on 23 Mile Road and a gray Cadillac was traveling westbound on 23 Mile when the incident occurred.

The vehicles collided head-on just west of Card Road, deputies said. The male driver of the Cadillac died.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Crash Investigation Unit is on the scene and investigating. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Deputies say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

While deputies investigate, 23 Mile Road will be closed in both directions between Par Drive and Card Road for several hours.

