A sinkhole buckles this Fraser home in late Dec., 2016. A lawsuit has been filed against three companies in connection with a sewer line collapse in Fraser that cost $75 million to repair.

Fraser – A lawsuit has been filed against three companies in connection with a sewer line collapse in Fraser that cost $75 million to repair.

Officials say the Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District filed the lawsuit Tuesday and seeks to recoup losses from the Christmas Eve 2016 collapse in Fraser.

The broken line along 15 Mile Road caused a football field-sized sinkhole. Three houses had to be condemned and the major road closed.

Macomb Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said earlier this year that an assessment determined a quick release of waste and water into a sewer line fractured the pipe which drew in sand and created a void in the surrounding soil.

The Associated Press left messages seeking comment from the companies named in the lawsuit: Jay Dee Contractors, Inland Waters Pollution Control and Metco Services.

A comprehensive examination determined that human error was the cause of the 2016 Christmas Eve sewer collapse and sinkhole along 15 Mile Rd. at Eberlein in Clinton Twp., Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller announced Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

