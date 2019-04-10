Eastpointe Police said they have arrested a man who crashed a car into a house Wednesday while he was chasing another car. (Photo: Eastpointe Police Department)

Eastpointe — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Eastpointe early Wednesday morning after crashing into a home while chasing another man in what police call "an alleged case of jealousy."

The crash took place about 2 a.m. in the area of Dale and Stephens, Eastpointe police said in a statement. That's north of Nine Mile and west of Gratiot.

It all started when the suspect allegedly rammed the parked vehicle of the victim, his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, said Eastpointe public safety director George Rouhib.

The victim drove off, police said, and the suspect gave chase.

Police say the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home at Dale and Stephens while trying again to ram the victim's vehicle. That's about a half-mile from where the confrontation began.

Police arrested the suspect "several blocks away" after a foot chase.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries, and is in police custody pending charges, including felonious assault, Rouhib said.

There were two people inside the home on Stephens that was hit, but neither was hurt, he said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/10/eastpointe-police-jealousy-fueled-chase-ends-crash-into-home-arrest/3421054002/