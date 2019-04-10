David George Slaughter was arraigned Tuesday. Authorities started investigating him last year after learning he allegedly had child porn. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

A Washington Township man was charged with possessing child sexually abusive material, Michigan State Police announced Wednesday.

Authorities started investigating David George Slaughter last year after learning he allegedly had child pornography and filmed a naked person without their consent, the agency said in a statement.

A search warrant at the 50-year-old's home led to his arrest.

State police did not release other details about the investigation.

Slaughter was arraigned Tuesday at the 42nd District Court in Romeo on five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of child sexually abusive material activity, and two counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for April 23, records show.

