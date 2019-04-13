Buy Photo Fans of presidential hopeful U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wait to attend a rally at Macomb County Community College, Saturday, April 13. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)

Warren — Hundreds of supporters gathered at Macomb County Community College Saturday afternoon waiting to hear from presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, who scored shocking win in Michigan’s 2016 primary and returns as an early front-runner for the party’s 2020 nomination.

The Independent U.S. Senator from Vermont, a self-described democratic socialist, is expected to speak in an outdoor parking lot at roughly 5 p.m. Supporters had wrapped around nearly the entire community college building before being allowed to enter at 3:30 p.m. as Disco Inferno – and its refrain of “burn baby burn” – played over the loudspeakers.

Ashleigh Dubie, a 20-year-old junior at Oakland University, said she supports Sanders “and the causes he stands for because switching around the political scene – especially from this toxic capitalism patriarchy right now – is super important to me.”

Dubie wore a “Midwest against capitalism” sweatshirt and, as she elaborated on her support for Sanders, pointed to another man’s sweatshirt with an image of Sanders getting arrested at 1963 civil rights protest in Chicago.

“What separates Bernie (from other Democratic presidential candidates) is his track record,” she said. “These are issues he’s been fighting for for decades, and that has a lot of weight and value.”

Angie Wilkins, a 42-year-old laborer from Three Rivers who works for a pontoon boat manufacturer, said Sanders’ call for a single-payer government-run health care system that would provide insurance coverage to all Americans resonate with her. He re-introduced Medicare for All legislation this week in the U.S. Senate.

“I get (insurance) through work, but I can’t afford the deductible, so I don’t use it,” Wilkins said as she and her husband waited near the front of the line for the rally.

Wilkins, who briefly moved to Florida and voted there in 2016, said she wrote Sanders in on her general election ballot even though she knew it would be a “wasted” vote.

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, speaks during the We the People Membership Summit. (Photo: Jose Luis Magana / AP)

“It didn’t count because he wasn’t in it, but I couldn’t sleep at night if I voted for either of the other two,” she said, referencing Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The Macomb County rally will be Sanders' second stop of the day in Michigan and comes in the middle of a swing through Midwest states his campaign believes will be critical to the 2020 election cycle.

Sanders spoke at a union haul earlier Saturday in Coopersville, an Ottawa County city located northwest of Grand Rapids. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, criticized the Vermont Senator’s visit to his west Michigan district.

“While Senator Sanders’ socialist rhetoric may be enticing to some, in reality his policies spell trouble for Michigan residents,” Huizenga said in a statement. “Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal would strip 5.5 million Michiganders of their private health insurance, cost taxpayers a whopping $32 trillion, and limit health care choices while increasing wait times for patients to see doctors. This is precisely the wrong approach.”

Critics say a single-payer health care system could cost trillions of dollars to implement, but Sanders and supporters argue it could ultimately drive down health care costs. Estimates on the price and viability of Medicare for All proposals have varied.

Sanders, a populist candidate who has criticized income inequity earlier this week addressed his newfound status as a millionaire, saying he “didn't know that it was a crime to write a good book, which turned out to be a best-seller.”

“Where We Go From Here,” his most recent book, was published last year. Sanders has vowed to release 10 years of tax returns next week.

Michigan is a key state in Sanders’ Midwest strategy, which is predicated on the belief that “Democrats clearest and strongest path to victory" in 2020 runs through the region, including states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania that Trump flipped in 2016, according to a campaign memo obtained by The Detroit News.

In the first six weeks since formally announcing his candidacy, Sanders received more than 14,000 contributions from Michigan residents, according to his campaign. He raised a total of $18.2 million nationwide in the first quarter, outpacing the large and growing field of Democratic presidential candidates.

Three years ago, Sanders won Democratic primaries in Michigan and Wisconsin but lost to Clinton in Pennsylvania by 12 percentage points. His Michigan victory, a one-point win that upended public opinion polling on the race, came on the heels of large campaign rallies at college campuses across the state.

The Sanders campaign expects his messages focused on trade, unions, working families and health care will again resonate in Michigan and other other Midwest states as he tours the region.

Former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won Macomb County by nearly four percentage points in 2012, but Trump carried it by more than 11 points. The 15-point swing helped Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Michigan since 1988 as he beat Clinton by 10,704 votes, less than one percentage point.

Sanders narrowly lost Macomb County to Clinton in 2016, but he drew thousands to an outdoor winter healthcare rally in Warren in January of 2017, one of four visits he’s made to Michigan since the last presidential election.

“I don’t think he ever really forgot that,” “Midwest Press Secretary Bill Neidhardt said of the turnout at that rally, calling the location of his latest rally a “deliberate” attempt to return to the blue-collar region. “Issues we see resonating across the Midwest are really felt (in Macomb).”

Trump held a massive campaign rally in Grand Rapids late last month, reinforcing his emphasis on a state that helped him win the Electoral College three years ago.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York both held events in Metro Detroit last month.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California is set to headline an NAACP dinner in Detroit on May 5, and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is expected at a Michigan Democratic Party women’s caucus luncheon in Detroit on May 18.

