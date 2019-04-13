The driver of a 2014 300, a Clinton Township man, died at the scene from his injuries, police said. (Photo: File)

A motorist died after his car struck two others Friday night in Clinton Township.

The crashes occurred around midnight at Harper and Trombley, according to a report from Clinton Township police.

A gray 2014 Chrysler 300 was heading north on Harper near Winners Bar and Grill while a black 2006 Chrysler 300 was turning left into the bar. The 2014 300 struck the rear of the 2006, taking its bumper off, police said.

About the same time a black 2006 Chevy Trailblazer was attempting to turn left off Trombley, a block north of the bar, to head south on Harper. The 2014 300 then struck the Trailblazer.

The driver of the 2014 300, a Clinton Township man, died at the scene from his injuries, police said. A rear passenger suffered critical injuries and the front seat passenger did not appear to have been injured. Police said the driver and the rear seat passenger were not wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Trailblazer was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.

Clinton Township Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crashes or anyone with information pertinent to the crashes to contact them at (586) 493-7931.

