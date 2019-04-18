The Macomb County Public Works inspectors are investigating "an unknown white, milky substance" in a Sterling Heights waterway, officials announced Thursday.

The substance found in the Burr Relief Drain No. 2 near Mound and 18 Mile was reported to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, county officials said in a statement.

It "appears to have fully discolored the water" in part of Burr Relief, which serves an industrial area in the city and feeds into the Plumbrook Drain that discharges into the Red Run in Clinton Township, according to the release.

Crews are working to keep the substance found Thursday from traveling downstream. (Photo: Macomb County Public Works Office)

“This is a very troubling image. The water looks just like milk passing by. We cannot, we simply cannot, continue to treat our environment this way,” said county Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said. “This drain travels through people’s backyards and ultimately into Lake St Clair. We have zero tolerance for contaminates in our waterways.”

Crews have started installing booms and a curtain to prevent the substance from traveling farther downstream as officials work to find its source.

"Public Works and other responding crews will be working on the response as long as necessary to contain the materials," the Public Works office said Thursday.



