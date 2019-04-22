Fountain (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

Clinton Township — Charges have been authorized against a Clinton Township man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman at her home earlier this month, police said Monday.

Shane David Fountain, 27, is accused of strangling and tying up his landlord and leaving her in a garage on April 2, according to authorities.

Police said the victim faked being unconscious and Fountain allegedly took her $17,000 wedding ring before fleeing. He was arrested by Amtrak police at a train station in Washington, D.C., on April 10.

Officials said Fountain waived extradition and was returned to Michigan by Clinton Township police.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has authorized three felony charges: unarmed robbery with intent to rob, a 15-year-felony; assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, a 10-year felony; and unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony.

Police said Fountain is expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday in 41-B District Court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/22/clinton-twp-man-faces-charges-strangling-his-landlord/3540612002/