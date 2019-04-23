This is the mugshot of Alexander Gerth, who allegedly killed his pitbull named Sterling. He was arraigned in Utica. Photo courtesy Utica Police Dept. (Photo: Photo Courtesy Utica Police Dept.)

Mount Clemens — A Utica man was sentenced Tuesday to 3-6 years in prison for killing his adopted dog.

Alexander Gerth, of Utica was given the prison time by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti.

Gerth was convicted of killing and torturing his two-year-old pit bull mix, Sterling, because he "wasn't getting along with him."

Macomb County animal rights activists filled Caretti's sixth-floor courtroom to hear Gerth's sentencing. Some of them wore lime-green T-shirts and other colored shirts that read "Justice for Sterling," "Be Their Voice ... Sterling & Boomer" and "We Are Their Voice."

Authorities say Gerth had applied to adopt the dog from an animal shelter but was denied due to his living arrangements, so he had someone else adopt the animal for him.

The bloody body of the dog was discovered Jan. 24 under a picnic table in Utica's Grant Park. Sterling had been stabbed to death, and a trail of blood could be seen between the table and a nearby trash can.

New state laws that went into effect earlier this year have given local judges the ability to give animal abusers stiffer sentences.

Police and prosecutors in Michigan are starting to pay more attention to crimes against animals, and legislation signed by former Gov. Rick Snyder late last year increases the maximum penalty for killing or torturing an animal from four years to 10 years in prison.

