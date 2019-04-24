Davis (Photo: Eastpointe Police Department)

Eastpointe — An Eastpointe man is facing charges after police allege he is a porch pirate, police said Wednesday.

Dawayne Dashawn Davis, 26, has been charged in court with larceny between $200 and $1,000, according to officials. The crime is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to a year in prison.

A judge ordered him to be held on a $15,000 bond and to wear a GPS tether if he's released. The judge also scheduled his court appearance for May 22.

Police said officers arrested Davis on Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had stolen packages from a porch located on Willowby.

Davis is on probation after being convicted of second-degree home invasion in 2016, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He also has several previous convictions for home invasion, larceny in a building and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Officials said some of the stolen property has not been recovered. Police also ask people who live in the area and found power tools in their yard to call the department at (586) 445-5100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/24/eastpointe-man-charged-theft-packages-porch/3561233002/