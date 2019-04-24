A man who police say attempted to rob a Mount Clemens gas station Wednesday had the tables turned on him when a worker opened fire. (Photo: Google)

A man who police say attempted to rob a Mount Clemens gas station Wednesday had the tables turned on him when a worker opened fire.

The shooting left the alleged armed robber wounded, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say the suspect entered the Mobil at 116 S. Main at about 5:10 p.m. wearing a mask and wielding a handgun to rob the patrons as well as the clerk.

The employee, who also was armed, shot the man at least once before deputies were called to the scene, sheriff's officials said. No other injuries were reported.

The alleged would-be robber was hospitalized. His condition was not known.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/24/gas-station-clerk-opens-fire-foil-attempted-robbery-mount-clemens/3568870002/