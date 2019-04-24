This house in Ray Township was damaged when a semi drove through it Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Ray Township — A semitrailer crashed into a home and cemetery in Macomb County on Wednesday, destroying the home and damaging headstones, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred at 4 p.m. near 26 Mile and Omo Road.

Deputies said the semi was headed westbound on 26 Mile Road when witnesses said the truck blew a tire. The driver lost control and entered the eastbound lane of 26 Mile, striking a silver F-250 pick-up truck.

The tractor-trailer slammed into the home then came to a stop in Meade Cemetery nearby. The home was destroyed. Several headstones in the cemetery also were damaged.

Deputies said the home was not occupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the pickup have minor injuries, deputies said.

A van traveling behind the F-250 had to break to avoid the crash and hit a mailbox.

Officials said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The drivers were wearing seat belts.

Police said 26 Mile was closed from North Ave to Werderman during the crash investigation.

ROADS CLOSED - Please share. Due to a multiple vehicle crash involving a residence, 26 Mile Rd. is shut down between North Ave and Werderman Rd. It is unknown at this time how long the road will be shut down. We will keep you posted. — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) April 24, 2019

