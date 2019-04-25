Buy Photo Emergency personnel secure the scene after an Ajax asphalt tractor trailer truck slammed into a residence on 26 Mile Road just west of Omo Road in Macomb Twp., Wednesday evening. After traveling through the residence, the truck came to rest in Meade Cemetery. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Ray Township — The driver of the semitrailer that crashed into a home and cemetery Wednesday lost control of the truck after a front tire exploded, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Officials released the information about five hours after the road where the crash happened reopened.

The crash, which happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday near 26 Mile and Omo, destroyed the home and damaged grave markers at the cemetery.

Officials said Thursday the tractor-trailer's front left tire exploded, the driver lost control and the semi collided with a F-250 pickup truck. The pickup spun around and struck a Honda pickup. A fourth vehicle, a Mercury Mariner, was struck by debris from the semi and a fifth vehicle struck the home's mailbox.

Deputies said the semi's driver has been cooperative and no charges are being sought.

Deputies said the home was not occupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the pickup have minor injuries, deputies said.

A van traveling behind the F-250 had to brake to avoid the crash and hit a mailbox.

Officials said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The drivers were wearing seat belts.

Police said 26 Mile was closed from North to Werderman during the investigation.

