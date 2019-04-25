LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ray Township — The driver of the semitrailer that crashed into a home and cemetery Wednesday lost control of the truck after a front tire exploded, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Officials released the information about five hours after the road where the crash happened reopened.

The crash, which happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday near 26 Mile and Omo, destroyed the home and damaged grave markers at the cemetery.

Officials said Thursday the tractor-trailer's front left tire exploded, the driver lost control and the semi collided with a F-250 pickup truck. The pickup spun around and struck a Honda pickup. A fourth vehicle, a Mercury Mariner, was struck by debris from the semi and a fifth vehicle struck the home's mailbox.

Emergency personnel secure the scene where an Ajax asphalt tractor trailer truck that slammed into a residence on the south side of 26 Mile just west of Omo Road in Macomb Twp., Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019.
Emergency personnel secure the scene after an Ajax asphalt truck slammed into a residence on the south side of 26 Mile just west of Omo in Macomb Township Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the tractor trailer was westbound on 26 Mile when witnesses said the tractor blew a tire, hitting a silver F-250 pickup, continuing to travel through the residence and coming to rest in the Meade Cemetery.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, the semitrailer was headed west on 26 MIle when witnesses said it blew a tire, hit a pickup and traveled through the home before coming to rest in the Meade Cemetery. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
The remains of a home on the south side of 26 Mile on Wednesday. Witnesses said a semi tractor trailer blew a tire and slammed into the residence before coming to rest in the Meade Cemetery.
This is the remains of a home on the south side of 26 Mile  on Wednesday after the truck hit it. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Several headstones at Meade Cemetery were damaged in the accident.
Several headstones at Meade Cemetery were damaged by the truck. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
A silver Ford F-250 pickup was hit, witnesses said, after a semi-tractor blew a tire, slammed through a residence and smashed headstones before coming to rest in Meade Cemetery.
This is the  Ford F-250 pickup that witnesses said was hit by the truck. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
An Ajax asphalt tractor trailer truck slammed into a residence at 26 Mile west of Omo Road in Macomb Township.
The Ajax asphalt truck slammed into a residence on 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Emergency personnel secure the scene of an Ajax asphalt tractor trailer truck that slammed into a residence.
Emergency personnel secure the scene after the crash. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    Deputies said the semi's driver has been cooperative and no charges are being sought.

    On Wednesday, Deputies said the semi was headed west on 26 Mile when witnesses said the truck blew a tire. The driver lost control and entered into the eastbound lane of 26 Mile, striking a silver F-250 pick-up truck. 

    The tractor-trailer slammed into the home then came to a stop in Meade Cemetery nearby. The home was destroyed. Several headstones in the cemetery also were damaged.

    Deputies said the home was not occupied at the time of the crash. 

    The driver of the tractor-trailer and the driver of the pickup have minor injuries, deputies said.

    A van traveling behind the F-250 had to brake to avoid the crash and hit a mailbox. 

    Officials said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The drivers were wearing seat belts.

    Police said 26 Mile was closed from North to Werderman during the investigation. 

