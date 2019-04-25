Officers rescue an unconscious driver from a vehicle on fire. (Photo: Sterling Heights Police Department)

Sterling Heights — A couple of the city's police officers are being commended for saving a person from a burning car last week.

The rescue happened at about 11:15 p.m. on April 14 in the area of Dequindre and 17 Mile on the city's border with Troy, officials said Thursday.

Sterling Heights officers Jim Sribniak and Wendall Potts were called to the scene and saw one of the vehicles, a Dodge Stratus, was on fire.

The officers could see the vehicle's driver had been thrown to the passenger side and was unconscious, according to authorities.

The driver's side door had been crushed and was partially open while the other doors were locked. The officers unsuccessfully tried to break open a passenger side window and then forced open the driver's side door.

Officials said Sribniak pried open the door and Potts grabbed the driver and carried him to safety.

Medics tended to the victim, who was taken to a hospital. Later, the officers learned the victim was under investigation for driving drunk by Troy Police.

