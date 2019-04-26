Stratford Newton, 30, is being held at Macomb County Jail. (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Macomb Township — A 30-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with a three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday during a high-speed chase, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Detroiter Stratford Newton was charged with receiving and concealing stolen property with a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer, third degree, both felonies as well as operating with a revoked license and failure to stop at the scene of property damage, both misdemeanors. Newton was arraigned in the 41-A District Court of Shelby Township. He received a $30,000 bond.

At 4:05 p.m. Thursday, a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy saw a white Dodge Charger driving recklessly on Hall Road near Gratiot Avenue. As the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away. The car crashed into two vehicles as it attempted to drive between them, the office said.

The vehicle continued to flee after the crash.

The deputy stopped at the crash scene to check on the drivers of the other vehicles. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene, a man approached the deputy and said the suspect had robbed him at the Chesterfield Township Walmart. The sheriff's office said the Chesterfield Township Police Department is handling the robbery incident.

Macomb County dispatch received several calls from drivers regarding the white Charger being driven recklessly on the highway. Deputies found the car soon after and pursued it eastbound on Interstate 94 before terminating the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The Charger was damaged from the crash and appeared to have lost a tire, but continued eastbound on I-94.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were soon notified the suspect had crashed on eastbound I-94 near Allington Road in St. Clair County.

A police officer saw the man exit the vehicle and run into the woods.

After searching the area, police found Newton at 7:10 p.m. hiding under a tarp in an above-ground pool at a residence on Deer Meadow in St. Clair.

Newton was taken into custody and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from Detroit and items from the Chesterfield robbery were found inside the car.

Dash cam video showing the Charger crashing into multiple vehicles on Hall Rd. at North Ave. pic.twitter.com/rg6FO5l4sd — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) April 26, 2019

Newton's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 7 in 41-A District Court of Shelby Township.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/26/macomb-county-chase-leads-3-vehicle-crash-driver-charged/3590047002/