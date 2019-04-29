Charles Edward Gordon was arraigned Monday before Warren 37th District Judge Matthew Sabaugh on charges of fleeing a police officer; unlawfully driving a motor vehicle; assault, obstructing and resisting a police officer causing injury; and possession of cocaine. (Photo: Warren Police Department)

Warren — A 27-year-old Warren man has been jailed following a police chase Sunday night.

Charles Edward Gordon was arraigned Monday before Warren 37th District Judge Matthew Sabaugh on charges of fleeing a police officer; unlawfully driving a motor vehicle; assault, obstructing and resisting a police officer causing injury; and possession of cocaine. The offenses are all felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Sabaugh set a $250,000 bond and ordered Gordon remanded to the Macomb County Jail pending a May 9 probable cause hearing and a May 16 preliminary examination.

"This is another example of someone who made his situation much more serious by fleeing police and injuring himself and others," said Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. "If he would have complied with police, he would have avoided most of these charges."

Dwyer said about 9:40 p.m., police spotted a Chrysler Town & Country minivan believed to have been stolen near Nine Mile and Van Dyke and attempted to initiate a stop.

Instead, the driver sped off and collided with a Jeep Wrangler at 12 Mile and Schoenherr roads. A woman driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries that did not require treatment.

Gordon had to be pulled from the damaged Town & Country by a police officer. Both suffered multiple cuts and were treated at a hospital. During the arrest, a small quanity of cocaine was found on Gordon, who was also driving on a suspended driver's license, according to police.

Dwyer said the officer, who required nine stitches to his head, followed all department policies in the pursuit "to the letter."

