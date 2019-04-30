Pearson (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mount Clemens — The Macomb County prosecutor has authorized charges against a 29-year-old man accused of attacking a jogger in September, officials said.

Douglas Pearson has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony; a count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a 10-year felony; and interfering with a crime report, a one-year misdemeanor, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

He was charged in court Monday and a magistrate ordered him held on a $50,000 bond.

His next appearance in court is May 13.

Pearson is accused of attacking a female jogger at about 8:30 a.m. Sept. 2 on the running track at Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township.

Police said he chased down the jogger and assaulted her. The woman fought back, escaped and called 911.

Pearson allegedly then took the woman's phone, ran to a parking lot and drove away in an older model Ford Escape, authorities said.

Investigators collected DNA from the incident and it was analyzed by the state's crime lab.

“The attack on this victim, and the manner in which it was done, is truly horrific," Smith said in a statement. "To carry out this unspeakable attack, in broad daylight, at a popular high school track, is extremely disconcerting.”

"The citizens of Macomb County can rest easier with this defendant off the streets. Meanwhile, we will seek a higher bond at the next court hearing to ensure this Defendant remains incarcerated for the foreseeable future.”

