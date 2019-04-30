WB I-696 at Bunert in Warren closed due to crash
Warren — Westbound Interstate 696 has been closed at Bunert because of a motorcycle crash on the freeway, police said.
The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle and happened where the ramp for westbound I-696 merges into the expressway just east of Groesbeck Highway, according to officials.
Traffic is closed at the westbound service at Grosebeck and Bunert. Vehicles are being diverted onto northbound and southbound Groesbeck.
Police said they have no further details at this time.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/04/30/wb-696-bunert-warren-closed-due-crash/3625512002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.