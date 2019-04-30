Warren — Westbound Interstate 696 has been closed at Bunert because of a motorcycle crash on the freeway, police said.

The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle and happened where the ramp for westbound I-696 merges into the expressway just east of Groesbeck Highway, according to officials.

Traffic is closed at the westbound service at Grosebeck and Bunert. Vehicles are being diverted onto northbound and southbound Groesbeck.

Police said they have no further details at this time.

