The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation and its partners are slated to award $24,000 in scholarships this month to high school seniors and college students living in Sterling Heights and Macomb County.

The groups awarding the money are BAE Systems, Ford Motor Company Foundation, Friends of Tom Kroll, General Dynamics Land Systems, Macomb County Chiropractic Association, former Mayor Richard J. Notte endowment for government public service, Rotary Club of Sterling Heights, the Selfridge Air National Guard Base Community Council and the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.

The scholarships are for students pursuing careers in or studying subjects such as nursing, science, technology, engineering, mathematics and chiropractic health care.

The nonprofit Sterling Heights Area Community foundation, which manages 25 endowment funds, has awarded $393,000 in scholarships to 445 students since 1999.



