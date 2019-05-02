Mount Clemens — Two Macomb County sheriff's deputies have been charged for crimes they allegedly committed while on duty — including one accused of criminal sexual conduct with an inmate at the county jail, officials said Thursday.

“It is our job to not only protect the citizens of Macomb County, but to also protect

the inmates housed in the Macomb County Jail," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. The sheriff's office operates the county jail.

“Our agency is filled with hard working individuals that possess ethics and integrity; men and women that come to work each day knowing that they are dealing with the people that society fears," he said. "These two men violated agency policy and their behavior is unacceptable."

James Stanley, 39, an officer at the Macomb County Jail with the rank of sergeant, was charged Thursday with two counts of assault and battery, a misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

A magistrate set Stanley's bond at $10,000 for each count and set his next court date for June 3. Officials said Stanley has been placed on leave.

Wickersham said his office started an investigation into two use of force incidents in 2018 involving Stanley.

In July 2018, Stanley is accused of pushing an inmate's head into a chair and causing him to get a bloody and swollen nose. The inmate was in the jail on a disorderly conduct charge and his behavior prompted corrections officers to place him in a restraint chair.

In a September 2018 incident, Stanely allegedly discharged an electronic stun gun on an inmate as he was being placed into a restraint chair. The barbs struck the inmate in the chest, but he suffered no other injuries. However, officials said, using a stung gun on an inmate while in a restraint chair violates department policy.

Wickersham said both inmates involved in the incidents have been uncooperative.

The other officer is not being named until he is arraigned. The sheriff said the man is 25 years old and a resident of the county.

He said a female inmate at the county jail on March 22 reported to staff that she

engaged in sexual relations with a male corrections officer. That included digital penetration on three separate dates, according to authorities.

Detectives investigated and found evidence to corroborate her claims.

The county prosecutor has authorized charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against the deputy. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Wickersham said the officer is scheduled to turn himself in to authorities Friday. He also said the accused is no longer employed by the sheriff's office.

"It is highly unsettling to know that our staff members have acted criminally, tarnishing the reputation that our hard working men and women strive for every day," the sheriff said. "We will continue to work to the best of our abilities, stay transparent, and keep the trust of the citizens that we serve.”

