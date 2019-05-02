Buy Photo A juvenile driver is in police custody Thursday after leading officers on a police chase from Roseville to Warren, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Warren — A juvenile driver is in police custody Thursday after leading officers on a police chase from Roseville to Warren, police said.

Roseville police said the incident happened at 12:45 p.m. Thursday when a red 2018 Dodge Challenger was speeding on Common Road.

The underage driver was approaching Groesbeck Highway when officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

Police began pursuing the vehicle on southbound Groesbeck, south of Common Road, and ended the chase on 12 Mile Road, west of Hayes in Warren.

The Warren Police Department found the suspect's vehicle minutes later, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was pulled over and attempted to flee on foot. The driver was taken into custody by Warren police and was turned over to the Roseville Police Department.

Roseville police say the juvenile driver will be released to his parents.They did not release his age.

