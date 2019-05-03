Buy Photo Macomb County Sheriff (Photo: The Detroit News, The Detroit News)

A would-be robber foiled by a Mount Clemens gas station worker's gunshots last week was arraigned while hospitalized Friday, Macomb County officials said.

Allan Moore, who is recovering at McLaren Macomb, faces 12 charges stemming from the incident as well as another recent armed robbery, the sheriff’s office said. Bond was set $1 million for each case.

The Clinton Township resident was shot multiple times when he tried to take money, cigarettes and lighters from a Mobil station in Mount Clemens on April 24 using a stolen .22 revolver, investigators said.

"The armed robbery concluded when the defendant aimed his gun at the store clerk and pulled the trigger, resulting in an audible 'click,' " the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said. "The clerk, fearing for his life and the lives of the gas station patrons, fired his own weapon at the defendant, striking him and causing him to fall to the ground just outside of the store door."

The clerk was not charged.

Authorities say investigators later determined Moore robbed a Mount Clemens Family Dollar at gunpoint on March 29. No injuries were reported in that incident.

The 27-year-old is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 8:30 a.m. May 15 in 41A District Court in Shelby Township.

