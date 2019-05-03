Stateler (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

Mount Clemens — A Macomb County sheriff's deputy accused of engaging in sex with a female county jail inmate has been charged, officials said.

Ryan Stateler, 25, was arraigned Friday in court on a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison.

A court magistrate set Stateler's bond at $25,000. If he posts bond, he will be under house arrest and wear a GPS tether, the magistrate also ordered.

His next court appearance has been scheduled for May 15 for a probable cause conference.

Authorities said Stateler was charged after a female county jail inmate reported to staff on March 22 that she engaged in sexual relations with a male corrections officer. The relations included digital penetration on three separate dates, according to officials.

Detectives investigated and found evidence to corroborate her claims.

More: 2 Macomb Co. deputies charged with crimes while on duty

His arraignment comes a day after Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham announced Stateler and another deputy at the jail were facing charges for crimes against inmates.

The other deputy, James Stanley, 39, was charged Thursday with two counts of assault and battery, a misdemeanor, according to the sheriff's office.

He is accused of pushing an inmate's head into a restraint chair and using an electronic stun gun on another inmate who was being placed into a restraint chair.

A magistrate set Stanley's bond at $10,000 for each count and set his next court date for June 3. Officials said Stanley has been placed on leave.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/05/03/macomb-co-deputy-accused-having-sex-female-inmate/3662684002/