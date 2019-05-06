Macomb County Animal Control's new kitty cam. (Photo: Macomb County Animal Control)

Macomb County's Animal Control Department has set up a kitty cam for people to get a glimpse of cats up for adoption.

Officials announced Monday they've launched the new camera at the animal control facility in Clinton Township. The camera offers a video feed of adoptable cats 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Watch: Macomb County Kitty Cam

“Macomb County is the first in the state of Michigan to offer the world a view into the daily life of a shelter cat,” Jeff Randazzo, chief of Macomb County Animal Control, said in a statement.

“The live webcam overlooks the cat adoption area at Macomb County Animal Control. This live cam is not only for viewing enjoyment, but it is also intended to help promote the adoption of our shelter pets. Interested individuals can tune in to see what fun antics our feline friends are up to.”

