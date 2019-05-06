Clinton Township — Police are asking the public for help to find a man involved in a stabbing Saturday.

Officers responded at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday to a call about a car in a ditch on Garnet south of Quinn, police said.

The officers found an unoccupied car and a knife inside with blood on it.

A short time later, police received a call about a bleeding man in a car on Garnet near the reported crash scene. Officers located the car and a man inside who went in and out of consciousness.

The victim told police he had been stabbed by another man possibly named Deon. He also said he had just met the man, according to authorities.

Police said medics took the victim to a hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators interviewed the victim and he provided a more detailed description of his attacker.

The man who stabbed him is described as an African-American male in his early to mid-20s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, a red Nike T-shirt with white letters and a black Adidas zip-up jacket.

The victim said the man has the word "Blessed" and a woman's name tattooed on his inner right forearm as well as a heart tattoo on the right side of his neck and an unknown tattoo on the left side of his neck. Police said the man possibly frequents the area around Six Mile and Woodward.

Anyone with information about stabbing should call Clinton Township Police Detective Steve Rupkus at (586) 493-7849 or (586) 493-7840.

