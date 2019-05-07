“Caregivers are supposed to do just that — give care — and those who approach their duties with less than that commitment will be held responsible,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. (Photo: File photo)

Two Macomb County residents have been charged with abusing a disabled senior citizen at a care facility, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday.

The victim, who has severe osteoporosis, relied on caregivers to move around at the Martha T. Berry Medical Care Facility in Mount Clemens and needed mechanical devices to transfer her from bed to a wheelchair, Nessel's office said in a statement.

The attorney general alleges that Latrice Smith and Arnold Hudson "recklessly ignored" the resident’s care plan and failed to use the transfer device when moving her. The woman complained of pain and was diagnosed with multiple fractures, Nessel said.

"Nursing home residents deserve to live with dignity and security, and must be kept safe,” Nessel said. “Caregivers are supposed to do just that — give care — and those who approach their duties with less than that commitment will be held responsible.”

Smith, 24, and Hudson, 22, were arraigned last week at 41B District Court in Clinton Township on fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse. The charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Bond was set at $5,000. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 22.



