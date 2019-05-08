Fatal crash in Clinton Twp. closes 16 Mile-Groesbeck intersection
Clinton Township — A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 16 Mile and Groesbeck in Clinton Township Wednesday morning, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The township published an alert on the crash via Nixle just after 4 a.m., but offered no details about the incident.
Police say traffic will be backed up and detoured for the "next several hours" and advise drivers to seek alternate routes.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/05/08/fatal-crash-clinton-twp-closes-16-mile-groesbeck-intersection/1138843001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.