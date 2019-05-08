Clinton Township — A fatal crash has closed the intersection of 16 Mile and Groesbeck in Clinton Township Wednesday morning, and police are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The township published an alert on the crash via Nixle just after 4 a.m., but offered no details about the incident.

Police say traffic will be backed up and detoured for the "next several hours" and advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

