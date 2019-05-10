Nearly 1,100 DTE Energy customers in St. Clair Shores were without power Friday afternoon after a car struck an electrical pole, officials said.

The accident was reported at about 3 p.m. near Nine Mile and Jefferson, said Marquia Mann, a spokeswoman for the utility.

St. Clair Shores police did not release information about the driver, who has been interviewed, they said.

The outage stretched south of Nine Mile to Carolina, between Greater Mack and Marter.

Power for most affected customers was restored by 6:30 p.m., DTE said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/05/10/power-car-saint-st-clair-shores/1169591001/