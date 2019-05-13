Clinton Township — A man and woman were shot Monday by the gun they were wrestling over, police officials said.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. in a townhouse complex located on Lipke Street south of 15 Mile, said Clinton Township Police Capt. Richard Maierle.

He said the man and woman are a couple and got into an argument. It's not clear if the man and woman are married.

"A gun was produced and they start tussling over it," Maierle said. "The gun went off and hit both of them. The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the neck."

The man's injury is non-life-threatening, the police captain said. Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.

He said police continue to investigate and had no further information at this time. No arrests have been made at this time.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/macomb-county/2019/05/13/man-woman-shot-while-tussling-over-gun-clinton-twp/1190190001/