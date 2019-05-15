Jackson (Photo: Eastpointe Po)

Eastpointe — Police are asking the public for help to find a man suspected of breaking into a Dairy Queen and Eastpointe High School earlier this month.

Mario Tyran Jackson is wanted for break-ins at both places, officials said.

Police accuse Jackson of breaking into a Dairy Queen ice cream shop on Nine Mile at about 1:30 a.m. on May 3. He allegedly entered the business through a serving counter window and stole a small amount of money.

They also accuse him of breaking into the high school Monday of last week.

Investigators said they believe Jackson may have cut his hair and changed his appearance. However, he has a distinctive mark under his eye. He also may be wearing a camouflage jacket and staying in a vacant building or house.

Anyone with information about Jackson should call Eastpointe Police at (586) 445-5100 ext.1.

