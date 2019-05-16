Clinton Township — Police have a man in custody Thursday after he allegedly held a gun on his ex-girlfriend and new boyfriend, officials said.

"Everyone is safe," Clinton Township Police Capt. Richard Maierle.

He said the incident began at about 5:50 a.m. at an apartment complex on Denton Street near Metropolitan Parkway and Harper Avenue.

He said the woman was with her boyfriend when her ex-boyfriend encountered them in a lobby. The ex-boyfriend, who was armed, took the woman up to her apartment while her current boyfriend left to call the police.

The officers arrived and made contact with the suspect. After an exchange with the man through text message, the woman left the apartment unharmed, according to police.

Maierle said an officer continued to exchange texts with the suspect and he later left the apartment and was taken into custody. Police continue to investigate, he said.

