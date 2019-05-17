Buy Photo Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer plans to discuss arrests related to prostitution and sex trafficking during a news conference Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Warren — Warren officials plan a news conference Friday to detail a special police task force that has rounded up more than 30 women and men as the start of a multi-phase effort to crack down on human trafficking and other illegal activities.

Police made undercover arrests at seven Warren motels this past week where sex-for-pay services were offered online, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. Most have been arraigned and face felony charges.

“This is not just about prostitution,” Dwyer said. “We believe the people involved in this are putting victims into these roles, sometimes getting them addicted to drugs.”

Just one month ago, a Georgia man wanted for homicide and drug charges in that state was arrested in a Warren motel, one of several he had been living in since December.

Dwyer said the man, also in possession of drugs, brought a 27-year-old woman with him and advertised sex services online. He has been extradited to Georgia but may eventually face charges here for accepting the earnings of a prostitute and prostitution pandering, both felonies that carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Dwyer said human sex trafficking is a national, multi-billion dollar business.

