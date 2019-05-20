Clinton Township — A 21-year-old Livonia woman is in critical condition after an early-morning single vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Clinton Township, police said.

The crash took place about 12:25 a.m. on eastbound I-94 past 14 Mile. Police say the woman's Kia, which witnesses report had "passed them at a high rate of speed," lost control on the wet road and hit a wall. It then rolled and came to an "uncontrolled stop" hundreds of feet away.

When police and medics arrived, the woman was "unconscious but breathing," and was taken to McLaren Macomb hospital. She's listed in critical condition.

Police aren't sure if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, but did cite the wet pavement on the road as a condition preceding the crash.

Clinton Township police ask that anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash to call Capt. Bruce Wade at (586) 493-7931.

